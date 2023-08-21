All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service shows missile that targeted Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 21 August 2023, 17:57
Ukraine's Security Service shows missile that targeted Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre
Missile over Chernihiv, photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of Saturday's missile strike on the drama theatre in Chernihiv; it has already been established that the Russian army used an Iskander missile system to target the civilian object.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine 

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of a Russian missile strike on the centre of Chernihiv under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).

In order to  investigate this tragedy fully and objectively, the investigators of the Security Service carry out a whole range of investigative and operational measures. They collect the appropriate evidence base, interview witnesses, etc.

Previously, the Security Service of Ukraine established the type of Russian missile the civilian building was hit with. It was a 9M727 missile (cruise missile of the Iskander ground-based missile system).

 
Missile over Chernihiv during the attack
Photo provided by THE Security Service of Ukraine to Ukrainska pravda

A number of examinations have been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Background:

  • At around 11:30 on 19 August, Russian troops hit the centre of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile. 
  • As it turned out, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.
  • Later, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti stated that the Russian invaders targeted "the gathering of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists in combat drones" in Chernihiv.
  • According to the latest data on the aftermath of the attack, 7 people were killed, including a child, another 180 people were injured, including at least 12 children. There are 46 people in hospital with various injuries, including 6 children.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: