Ukraine's Security Service shows missile that targeted Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of Saturday's missile strike on the drama theatre in Chernihiv; it has already been established that the Russian army used an Iskander missile system to target the civilian object.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of a Russian missile strike on the centre of Chernihiv under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).

In order to investigate this tragedy fully and objectively, the investigators of the Security Service carry out a whole range of investigative and operational measures. They collect the appropriate evidence base, interview witnesses, etc.

Previously, the Security Service of Ukraine established the type of Russian missile the civilian building was hit with. It was a 9M727 missile (cruise missile of the Iskander ground-based missile system).

Missile over Chernihiv during the attack Photo provided by THE Security Service of Ukraine to Ukrainska pravda

A number of examinations have been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Background:

At around 11:30 on 19 August, Russian troops hit the centre of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile.

As it turned out, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

Later, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti stated that the Russian invaders targeted "the gathering of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists in combat drones" in Chernihiv.

According to the latest data on the aftermath of the attack, 7 people were killed, including a child, another 180 people were injured, including at least 12 children. There are 46 people in hospital with various injuries, including 6 children.

