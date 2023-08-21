All Sections
Roscosmos names the reason for crash of Russian Luna-25 space station

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 August 2023, 18:11
Roscosmos names the reason for crash of Russian Luna-25 space station
LUNA-25 STATION, PHOTO: RUSSIAN MEDIA

The Russian state corporation Roscosmos [Russia's government authority responsible for space projects – ed.] says that its Luna-25 space station fell to the surface of the moon and crashed because the engine did not turn off in time. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Yuriy Borisov, the head of Roscosmos 

Quote: "Luna-25's engine did not turn off in time – it worked for 127 seconds instead of 84, which led to the accident." 

Details: To justify the failure of the mission, Borisov stated that "due to the interruption of the lunar programs for 50 years, we have to re-master the technologies" and "no one can give guarantees".

However, Borisov added, "Russia definitely needs to participate in the lunar race".

Reminder: 

  • Earlier, Roskosmos reported that the Luna-25 space station collided with the Moon and ceased to exist.
  • On 11 August, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the first Russian lunar station Luna-25 in almost 50 years took place from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

