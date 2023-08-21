Roscosmos names the reason for crash of Russian Luna-25 space station
The Russian state corporation Roscosmos [Russia's government authority responsible for space projects – ed.] says that its Luna-25 space station fell to the surface of the moon and crashed because the engine did not turn off in time.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Yuriy Borisov, the head of Roscosmos
Quote: "Luna-25's engine did not turn off in time – it worked for 127 seconds instead of 84, which led to the accident."
Details: To justify the failure of the mission, Borisov stated that "due to the interruption of the lunar programs for 50 years, we have to re-master the technologies" and "no one can give guarantees".
However, Borisov added, "Russia definitely needs to participate in the lunar race".
Reminder:
- Earlier, Roskosmos reported that the Luna-25 space station collided with the Moon and ceased to exist.
- On 11 August, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the first Russian lunar station Luna-25 in almost 50 years took place from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!