Zelenskyy begins his visit to Greece

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 18:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Greece on Monday evening; he has several meetings scheduled.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the official Telegram channel of the president

Quote: "We continue with a visit to Greece. We’ve already arrived. A meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, thorough negotiations with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek delegation [are planned – ed.]."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, they plan to discuss "everything that we can do together to protect people's lives and freedom in our common European home".

The president will take part in the Ukraine-Balkans Summit, where at a meeting with state leaders he will talk about European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defence cooperation and security.

In addition, separate negotiations on bilateral issues are planned, as well as a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Greek Protothema news agency reported that Zelensky's meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would begin at 18:10 at the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister's official residence, and after the meeting a press conference would take place.

The meeting with the president of Greece is scheduled for 19:50.

Later, Zelenskyy will be among the guests at the informal dinner expected to be visited by the leaders of the Western Balkans and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier: Before that, Zelenskyy visited the capitals of the Netherlands and Denmark, where the leaders of both countries announced their decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

