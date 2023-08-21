Russians advance near three settlements – General Staff report

The Russians are advancing near Klishchiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol front and consolidate their positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: During the day, the occupiers launched 2 missile- and more than 30 air strikes, fired 35 times from MLRSs at the positions of our troops and populated areas. More than 20 combat clashes took place over the day.

Over the course of the day, the Air Force of Ukraine’s Defence Forces carried out six strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers’ personnel. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four Russian control points, one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and three artillery systems at firing positions over the course of the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery bombardments of more than 20 settlements, including Kliusy and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Sydorivka, Volfyne, Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan and Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar bombardments.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted air strikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast. About 15 settlements came under artillery fire, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Rozdolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. They launched an air strike near Vesele, Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery shelling, including Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Oleksandropil, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast, were shelled with artillery.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers conducted air strikes in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The settlements of Zhelanne Druhe, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarske front, the Russian forces conducted an air strike near Staromaiorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the occupiers conducted air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Their artillery shelling damaged more than 30 settlements, including Huliaipilske, Charivne, Yehorivka, Stepove, Lobkove and Piatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians conducted air strikes near Dachi and Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery shelling of the occupiers, including Poniativka, Kherson, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, Ochakiv and Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Russian occupation forces continue to actively steal from and abuse civilians. For example, their unit from the Republic of Buryatia of the Russian Federation arrived in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Members of this unit systematically check local residents for papers proving the right to live in their homes. If they find that there are no such documents, they take away all property and housing under the guise of "confiscation" and physically abuse the outraged local residents.

