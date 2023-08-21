Serbian President to hold meeting with Zelenskyy in Greece

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Athens on Tuesday, where an informal summit of the Western Balkans is taking place.

Source: Vučić on Monday, reports European Pravda with reference to the PTS

Details: The president of Serbia noted that he will meet with Zelenskyy at the request of the Ukrainian president.

Quote: "I will have a bilateral meeting with him, so I will sit down and talk with Zelenskyy privately about everything that has happened recently regarding the Republic of Kosovo, the recognition and non-recognition of territorial integrity and all other issues," he added.

Vučić expressed hope that the conversation with the Ukrainian president will be "nice and open".

He also announced an appeal to the citizens of Serbia, during which he will "openly talk about what is happening".

Background:

Before that, the only time the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine met was on 1 June, when Zelenskyy and Vučić briefly spoke face to face on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chișinău.

On Monday, the president of Ukraine arrived in Greece to participate in the summit on the Balkans. It is reported that the Ukrainian leader will be among the guests of the informal dinner, invited by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The meeting’s agenda will include European integration of the region, energy security in the Balkans and Southeastern Europe, sanctions against Russia which Serbia has not introduced, and the latter's dialogue with the Republic of Kosovo.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





