Greece to train Ukrainian troops on F-16

Monday, 21 August 2023, 20:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, announced that Greece will join the so-called aircraft coalition following his talks with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek Prime-Minister.

Source: European Pravda

"Today we have an important result for the aircraft coalition: Greece will partake in the training of our pilots on the F-16 fighter jets," – Zelenskyy announced at the press conference in Athens.

He thanked Mitsotakis for the "readiness to help protect our freedom more."

"We are thankful that Greece will provide defence support for Ukraine. Our teams are discussing corresponding details," – Zelenskyy stated vaguely.

As it is known, the Ukrainian pilots have started the training on the F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. On weekend Denmark along with the Netherlands announced their decision to supply Kyiv with these aircraft after the training ends.

Earlier, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Minister of Defence of Denmark, criticised the Russian ambassador in Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, who called the supply of F-16s to Ukraine an escalation of the conflict.

In the middle of July, Ukraine and its 11 partner states signed a memorandum, which defines the conditions of the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

