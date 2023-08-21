Greece to train Ukrainian troops on F-16

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, announced that Greece will join the so-called aircraft coalition following his talks with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek Prime-Minister.

Source: European Pravda

"Today we have an important result for the aircraft coalition: Greece will partake in the training of our pilots on the F-16 fighter jets," – Zelenskyy announced at the press conference in Athens.

He thanked Mitsotakis for the "readiness to help protect our freedom more."

Advertisement:

"We are thankful that Greece will provide defence support for Ukraine. Our teams are discussing corresponding details," – Zelenskyy stated vaguely.

As it is known, the Ukrainian pilots have started the training on the F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. On weekend Denmark along with the Netherlands announced their decision to supply Kyiv with these aircraft after the training ends.

Earlier, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Minister of Defence of Denmark, criticised the Russian ambassador in Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, who called the supply of F-16s to Ukraine an escalation of the conflict.

In the middle of July, Ukraine and its 11 partner states signed a memorandum, which defines the conditions of the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





