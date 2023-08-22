Russians attack 5 areas in Sumy Oblast over past day

Russian occupiers fired on Sumy Oblast 12 times on 21 August, causing 86 explosions and attacking 5 hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired from mortars on Esman hromada (four explosions).

The Russians used mortars (seven explosions) and tanks (two explosions) to attack Khotin hromada.

They used artillery grenade launchers (SPG) (12 explosions), mortars (9 explosions) and artillery (17 explosions) to attack Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians dropped four bombs and fired tubed artillery (six explosions) on Bilopillia hromada.

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, 5 strikes from mortars and 20 strikes from automatic grenade launchers were recorded.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

