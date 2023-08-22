Russian Defence Ministry claims they downed 4 drones: 2 in Moscow and 2 in Bryansk oblasts

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that air defence forces allegedly destroyed two drones in Moscow Oblast, and two more drones were allegedly downed by electronic warfare systems in Bryansk Oblast on the night of 21-22 August.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems detected two drones, and electronic warfare systems downed them; they crashed over the territory of Bryansk Oblast.

Two drones were detected and destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of Moscow Oblast."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry also said there were no casualties as a result of the drone attacks.

Sobyanin also reported that two drones were downed in Moscow Oblast.

Sobyanin claimed that one drone was downed near the city of Krasnogorsk, and the second one was downed near the settlement of Chastsy, Odintsovo district.

Russian Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard in the Moscow district of Strogino and the city of Krasnogorsk in Moscow Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!