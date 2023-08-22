All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s if European partners reach capacity

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 07:25
US ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s if European partners reach capacity
F-16 FIGHTER JET. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

The US is ready to join in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European allies do not have enough time to train all of the pilots.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, during a briefing

Quote: "We're open to training existing pilots if capacity is reached in Europe. That's the condition [we set – ed.]. So, if Denmark and the Netherlands are taking the lead on training, if they just do not have the capacity to train as many pilots as Ukraine wants to send or plans to send, then we will help train stateside."

Details: Singh noted that Ukraine will decide independently how many pilots will undergo training.

Advertisement:

"[Ukraine] is still putting together how many pilots they have that are going to be able to be trained," Singh said.

Singh added that Ukrainian pilots will also need to complete English language training, and this procedure will take some time.

Background: On a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 42 F-16 fighter jets "will be in Ukrainian skies".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: