US ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s if European partners reach capacity

The US is ready to join in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European allies do not have enough time to train all of the pilots.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, during a briefing

Quote: "We're open to training existing pilots if capacity is reached in Europe. That's the condition [we set – ed.]. So, if Denmark and the Netherlands are taking the lead on training, if they just do not have the capacity to train as many pilots as Ukraine wants to send or plans to send, then we will help train stateside."

Details: Singh noted that Ukraine will decide independently how many pilots will undergo training.

"[Ukraine] is still putting together how many pilots they have that are going to be able to be trained," Singh said.

Singh added that Ukrainian pilots will also need to complete English language training, and this procedure will take some time.

Background: On a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 42 F-16 fighter jets "will be in Ukrainian skies".

