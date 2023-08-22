Ukrainians urged to exercise caution on 23-24 August: It's Ukraine's Independence Day, yet Russians are devious

The upcoming Flag Day [23 August] and Independence Day of Ukraine [24 August] will be held free of public celebrations to avoid mass gatherings and potential casualties. Ukrainians have been urged not to ignore the air-raid warnings.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Quote from Klitschko: "Since, for security concerns, the city (of Kyiv) does not plan mass events for the Independence Day of Ukraine, I have issued a separate order to the deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration and the heads of the Kyiv district state administrations to prevent the authorisation of non-governmental mass events of a religious, cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and other nature on the territory of the capital on 23 and 24 August.

I addressed the heads of the main departments of the National Police and the State Emergency Service in Kyiv [urging them] to undertake additional measures to protect public order and the safety of participants in the celebration of the National Flag Day and Independence Day of Ukraine, scheduled at the state level.

I urge all Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to be as attentive and cautious as possible these days and not to neglect the air-raid warnings."

Quote from Kim: "I ask everyone to respond appropriately to the air-raid warnings this week since it is Independence Day and the Russians are always devious.

We have cancelled all official offline events and will celebrate online."

Details: Oleksandr Vilkul also stressed that any mass events in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district were banned on 23 and 24 August, following a decision by the military leadership.

Background: The authorities in Kyiv will not hold any mass events on Ukraine's Independence Day, but there will be an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles on Khreshchatyk, as there was last year.

On 19 August, a Christian religious holiday, Russian forces fired a missile on a Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre in the centre of the city, targeting drone designers, manufacturers and specialists who had gathered there for a meeting. This attack claimed the lives of seven people and injured around 180, including children walking in the central square.

