All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians urged to exercise caution on 23-24 August: It's Ukraine's Independence Day, yet Russians are devious

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 12:35
Ukrainians urged to exercise caution on 23-24 August: It's Ukraine's Independence Day, yet Russians are devious
UKRAINE'S INDEPENDENCE DAY. PHOTO: VSEOSVITA.UA

The upcoming Flag Day [23 August] and Independence Day of Ukraine [24 August] will be held free of public celebrations to avoid mass gatherings and potential casualties. Ukrainians have been urged not to ignore the air-raid warnings.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Quote from Klitschko: "Since, for security concerns, the city (of Kyiv) does not plan mass events for the Independence Day of Ukraine, I have issued a separate order to the deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration and the heads of the Kyiv district state administrations to prevent the authorisation of non-governmental mass events of a religious, cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and other nature on the territory of the capital on 23 and 24 August.

I addressed the heads of the main departments of the National Police and the State Emergency Service in Kyiv [urging them] to undertake additional measures to protect public order and the safety of participants in the celebration of the National Flag Day and Independence Day of Ukraine, scheduled at the state level.

I urge all Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to be as attentive and cautious as possible these days and not to neglect the air-raid warnings."

Quote from Kim: "I ask everyone to respond appropriately to the air-raid warnings this week since it is Independence Day and the Russians are always devious.

We have cancelled all official offline events and will celebrate online."

Details: Oleksandr Vilkul also stressed that any mass events in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district were banned on 23 and 24 August, following a decision by the military leadership.

Background: The authorities in Kyiv will not hold any mass events on Ukraine's Independence Day, but there will be an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles on Khreshchatyk, as there was last year.

On 19 August, a Christian religious holiday, Russian forces fired a missile on a Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre in the centre of the city, targeting drone designers, manufacturers and specialists who had gathered there for a meeting. This attack claimed the lives of seven people and injured around 180, including children walking in the central square.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: