Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 August 2023, 20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
photo: GETTY IMAGES

The overwhelming majority, or 90.4% of Ukrainians, do not agree to recognise the territories occupied by the Russians as part of the Russian Federation, and another 73.8% support Ukraine's NATO entry, survey results say.

Source: survey by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Charitable Foundation, jointly with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center

Details: The survey shows that less than 5% of Ukrainians are ready to make any territorial concessions in order to end the war. A slightly higher number of Ukrainians, 18%, expressed their willingness to give up Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

No more than 13% of Ukrainians are ready to agree to the reduction of the size of the Armed Forces in peacetime, which was allegedly discussed in Istanbul in 2022.

No more than 17-18% of respondents are ready to give the Russian language official status, or to abandon the policy of decommunisation, in favour of the Kremlin.

Respondents in Ukraine's south and, to a slightly greater extent, in its east demonstrate a somewhat greater willingness to make concessions (except for territorial ones). However, even in these regions, the majority of respondents still consider any of the mentioned concessions unacceptable.

Reference: The survey was conducted by the face-to-face method using a stratified multistage sample. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the studied territories as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, sex, and type of settlement). 

2019 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic deviations of the sample may be caused by the consequences of the Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

