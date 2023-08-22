All Sections
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 August 2023, 21:58
photo: GETTY IMAGES

The New York Times, citing the opinion of American and other Western officials, writes that  during the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not concentrate their forces where they should be, and advises that they change tactics.

Source: The New York Times

Quote: "The main goal of the counteroffensive is to cut off Russian supply lines in southern Ukraine by severing the so-called land bridge between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula. But instead of focusing on that, Ukrainian commanders have divided troops and firepower roughly equally between the east and the south, the U.S. officials said."

Details: Officials say more Ukrainian troops are concentrated near Bakhmut and other cities in Ukraine's east than near Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia in the south, which are much more critical strategic areas, officials say.

Accordingly, U.S. planners advise that Ukraine focus on the Melitopol front which is Kyiv's top priority, and on breaking through Russian minefields and other defensive structures, even if the Ukrainians lose more soldiers and equipment in the process.

Only with a change of tactics and a sharp transition can the pace of the counteroffensive be changed, according to US officials.

Another U.S. official said Ukrainian forces were too dispersed and needed to consolidate their combat power in one place.

"Nearly three months into the counteroffensive, the Ukrainians may be taking the advice to heart, especially as casualties continue to mount and Russia still holds an edge in troops and equipment," the outlet notes.

Advertisement: