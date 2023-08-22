All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 August 2023, 23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: Russian lives matter also
Lars von Trier. Photo: Getty Images

Lars von Trier, the famous Danish film director who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last year, has posted a controversial statement on his Instagram account, speaking out against Denmark’s decision to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and expressing regret over the deaths of the Russian occupation troops.

Source: Lars von Trier on Instagram; Meduza

Quote from von Trier: "By the way: To Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin and, last but not least, Ms Frederiksen [i.e., Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen – ed.] (who yesterday posed, beaming, inside of one of today’s most horrifying killing machines, as if she was head over heels in love):

‘Russian lives matter also!’ Best regards, Lars."

Advertisement:
 

Background: Lars von Trier is a Danish director, screenwriter and actor. He is known for his prolific and controversial career which spans almost four decades. He has received more than 100 awards and nominations at film festivals around the world, including the Palme d'Or (Dancing in the Dark) and the Grand Prix (Breaking the Waves). He also received the Cesar, David di Donatello, Goya, Independent Spirit, Sputnik, and other awards.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: