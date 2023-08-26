Moscow airports halt operations

Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports in the Russian capital were temporarily closed for arrivals and departures on the night of 25-26 August.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, citing Russian aviation authorities

Details: At least 24 flights were delayed and eight were cancelled at three Moscow airports.

The Russian media reported at around 04:00 that Moscow airports had resumed operations.

