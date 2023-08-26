All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Famous pilot Juice killed in plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 18:47
Famous pilot Juice killed in plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast
JUICE. PHOTO: HIS INSTAGRAM

A well-known pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, who went by the alias Juice and two other pilots, were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft on the evening of 25 August in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies; Juice’s friend Pavlo Potseluiev and volunteer Melaniia Podoliak on social media

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, L-39 trainer aircraft collided in Zhytomyr district, killing three pilots.

Advertisement:

The information about Juice’s death was reported by his friend Potseluiev.

Podoliak also confirmed the information about Juice’s death by posting his patch.

Ukrainska Pravda contacted the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command for comment. They said that an official comment would be made later due to certain circumstances and the ongoing investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation has already started an investigation.

Update: Later, Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force Yurii Ihnat wrote that Pilshchykov "dreamed of the F-16s in Ukrainian skies" and did a great job on this issue.

"A year ago in the USA, Andrii met with American government officials, brought up the urgent needs of the Air Force, was in constant contact with Californian pilots, and was the main driver of an advocacy group promoting many decisions on the F-16s [supply]. During the war, he gave dozens of interviews to Western media because he knew English well, and the most important was the topic of conversation: what can and should be talked about for Ukraine! You can't even imagine how he wanted to fly on an F-16..." Ihnat said.

"Andrii Pilshchykov was not just a pilot, he was a young officer with great knowledge and great talent. He was an excellent communicator, the driver of reforms in Air Force aircraft, a participant in many projects. I often supported his crazy ideas, which gave incredible results!", the spokesman added.

Juice
photo: Yurii Ihnat on Facebook

Ihnat also posted a photo of Andrii Pilshchykov.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force confirmed the fact of L-39 training aircraft crashing in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Read more: Plane-spotting in the weeds, unwanted fame, and the Ghost of Kyiv made out of Lego. Andrii Pilshchykov's mother tells the story of her son's life

For reference: Juice ('Andrii Pilshchykov') served as a MiG-29 fighter pilot.

With the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion in 2022, he defended the Ukrainian skies. He took part in dogfights over Kyiv.

In interviews with The Washington Post, Financial Times CNN, Fox News BBC News, he called on Western partners to provide Ukraine with modern fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: