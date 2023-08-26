SBI investigates plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast, which killed three Air Force pilots

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August, in which three pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a well-known pilot who went by the alias Juice, died.

Details: The investigation indicates that two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August.

Three Air Force pilots died as a result of the tragedy.

The Air Force has confirmed the death of a well-known pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade who went by the alias Juice. The causes of the disaster are being investigated.

Currently, primary investigative actions are being carried out, the scene of the incident is being inspected, witnesses are being interrogated, and a set of examinations has been appointed to be conducted in the criminal proceedings.

Background: Juice and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft on the evening of 25 August in Zhytomyr Oblast.

