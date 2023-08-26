All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


SBI investigates plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast, which killed three Air Force pilots

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 August 2023, 16:05
SBI investigates plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast, which killed three Air Force pilots

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August, in which three pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a well-known pilot who went by the alias Juice, died.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The investigation indicates that two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August.

Advertisement:

Three Air Force pilots died as a result of the tragedy.

The Air Force has confirmed the death of a well-known pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade who went by the alias Juice. The causes of the disaster are being investigated.

Currently, primary investigative actions are being carried out, the scene of the incident is being inspected, witnesses are being interrogated, and a set of examinations has been appointed to be conducted in the criminal proceedings.

Background: Juice and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft on the evening of 25 August in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Read more: Plane-spotting in the weeds, unwanted fame, and the Ghost of Kyiv made out of Lego. Andrii Pilshchykov's mother tells the story of her son's life

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: