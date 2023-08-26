UAV attacks on Russia aim to raise morale of Ukrainians

Drone attacks on the territory of Russia, the number of which has increased during the last few weeks, aim to show Ukrainians that Kyiv is able to respond to Moscow’s actions.

Source: The New York Times with reference to American officials

Details: The officials believe that these strikes are important amid an allegedly slow pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The NYT remarks that this summer, drone attacks on the territory of Russia became more frequent, and many of these drones were Ukrainian-made.

These attacks resulted in damaged buildings in the centre of Moscow, temporary closure of the airports and even in destruction of long-range strategic bombers. The strikes "did not cause significant harm to the military potential of Russia but did not lead to escalation either".

Yet American officials state that the attacks have "a more important target audience".

If drone attacks have any strategic goal at all, then it is to strengthen the morale of civilians and the military of Ukraine.

The US officials also expect that Ukraine will continue launching attacks on the territory of Russia as it is an important signal to the Kremlin: Kyiv is ready to strike back.

Background: Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, claims that on the night of 25-26 August, Russian air defence forces shot down a drone on the outskirts of Moscow.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!