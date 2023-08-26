Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea destroyed with Ukrainian missile – Ukraine's National Security Secretary

A Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in occupied Crimea on 23 August by a new Ukrainian-made missile.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, in an interview with Ukrainske Radio

Quote: "The missile was new, completely modern. Its use proved that [it is a product of] our defence industry, our programme, which was launched in 2020...

This is our new product, which showed itself absolutely flawlessly."

Background:

Explosions in occupied Crimea took place on the morning of 23 August near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut, destroying a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system was completely destroyed in the explosion, as well as the missiles on it. The crew was also killed.

