Polish police refutes fake story about "fight between Poles and Ukrainians" in Warsaw

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 19:38
Polish police refutes fake story about fight between Poles and Ukrainians in Warsaw
fight in Warsaw, screenshot

Polish law enforcement officers have denied information about the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in an incident in Warsaw on Friday, during which a fight allegedly broke out due to the reluctance of the Poles to say "Glory to Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda

Details: One of the primary sources of information about the alleged fight on the embankment in Warsaw was the account of Gazeta Stonoga, associated with Zbigniew Stonoga, a whistleblower and a figure in several criminal proceedings.

The report claims that on the night before Friday, "a group of young people who called themselves young Ukrainians" decided to "taunt a group of Polish youths" and allegedly demanded that the Poles shout "Glory to Ukraine" in turn.

"The Poles refused, claiming that they are Poles and will not shout these texts. Then they (the ones who posed themselves as Ukrainians – ed.) began to punch and kick them. Eight of them suffered numerous injuries, and one (a psychology student) is in the hospital," says the post, which states that the attackers were "released".

Some media, which later reported on the news, called the attackers "Ukrainians", not "a group that identified themselves as Ukrainians."

The Warsaw police provided an official explanation on Saturday. They explained that there really was a fight on Vistulan Boulevard, and the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene a few minutes after the call.

Quote: "A total of 13 people were questioned, including citizens of Georgia, who were identified as aggressors. There were no citizens of Ukraine among those interviewed. An ambulance was also present at the scene, no one needed medical help," they say.

Stanisław Żaryn, the Polish government's plenipotentiary for the security of information space, believes that this case "is being used in an operation to destabilise the internal situation in Poland and incite the Poles."

"This is a course of action that corresponds to Russia's operations against Poland," Żaryn emphasised.

Background: US intelligence believes that Russia's Federal Security Service is conducting a systematic campaign to impose Kremlin narratives on opinion leaders in the West so that they begin to spread them further unwillingly.

