Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 19:36
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment
Chasiv Yar. Screenshot: Deepstatemap

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and destroyed more than 20 pieces of Russian military equipment.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address on 18 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Let’s not forget about other fronts beyond the Kharkiv front: the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove fronts, and the southern fronts; it’s tough on all of those fronts, and our forces are fighting back with dignity.

I am especially grateful to the soldiers who repelled the Russian assault on Chasiv Yar. Our forces destroyed more than 20 pieces of the occupiers’ equipment. Good job!"

