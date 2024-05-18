Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and destroyed more than 20 pieces of Russian military equipment.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address on 18 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Let’s not forget about other fronts beyond the Kharkiv front: the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove fronts, and the southern fronts; it’s tough on all of those fronts, and our forces are fighting back with dignity.

Advertisement:

I am especially grateful to the soldiers who repelled the Russian assault on Chasiv Yar. Our forces destroyed more than 20 pieces of the occupiers’ equipment. Good job!"

Support UP or become our patron!