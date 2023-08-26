Russians hit business in Kherson, wounding a person

AN ENTRY SIGN TO KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN FOR UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson on Saturday, 26 August, hitting a business, and wounding a man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army attacked Kherson. They hit one of the businesses.

A 34-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Doctors are providing him with necessary assistance and conducting additional examinations."

Background: On Saturday, 26 August, two women were wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson.

