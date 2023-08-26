Russians hit business in Kherson, wounding a person
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 22:58
Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson on Saturday, 26 August, hitting a business, and wounding a man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russian army attacked Kherson. They hit one of the businesses.
A 34-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Doctors are providing him with necessary assistance and conducting additional examinations."
Background: On Saturday, 26 August, two women were wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson.
