Explosions recorded in Kursk on night of 26-27 August

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kursk on the night of 27 August.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram, Russian Telegram channels

Quote from the Russian MoD: "The Kyiv regime once again made attempts overnight and in the morning of 27 August to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, using aircraft-type UAVs.

Air defence systems on duty detected and destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the territory of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts."

Details: Telegram channels published a video showing the moment of the explosion in Kursk.

