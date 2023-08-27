Russia deploys over 100,000 troops to Lyman and Kupiansk fronts

The Russian occupying forces have around 100,000 troops deployed on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts and have escalated the frequency of attacks.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of the press service for the Eastern Forces Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has significantly stepped up the frequency of their attacks along the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts; for instance, as of 26 August, they had carried out 620 attacks on our defenders' positions and delivered 15 air strikes...

Looking at the entire area [on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts], about 110,000 Russian servicemen are deployed there.

There are 45,000 Russian occupying troops on the Kupiansk front and 48,000 on the Lyman front.

Background: The UK MoD has suggested that the Russian command will intensify its offensive on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts in the coming months.

