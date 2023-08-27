All Sections
Russia deploys over 100,000 troops to Lyman and Kupiansk fronts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 09:49
Russia deploys over 100,000 troops to Lyman and Kupiansk fronts
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

The Russian occupying forces have around 100,000 troops deployed on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts and have escalated the frequency of attacks.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of the press service for the Eastern Forces Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has significantly stepped up the frequency of their attacks along the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts; for instance, as of 26 August, they had carried out 620 attacks on our defenders' positions and delivered 15 air strikes...

Looking at the entire area [on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts], about 110,000 Russian servicemen are deployed there.

There are 45,000 Russian occupying troops on the Kupiansk front and 48,000 on the Lyman front.

Background: The UK MoD has suggested that the Russian command will intensify its offensive on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts in the coming months.

