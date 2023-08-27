Workshop in Berdiansk where Russians bring military equipment on fire

A big fire has been recorded in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported that the workshop where the Russians were bringing their equipment is on fire.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Details: Local residents reported on social networks that there was a fire on the premises of one of the city's businesses, but nobody clarified whether these were just explosions or strikes.

Quote from Fedorov: "The folk says if black smoke is visible on the occupied territory, then enemy’s property is probably on fire.

Preliminary information says [there is a fire] on the territory of one of the businesses.

The locals did not hear any sounds of the explosions, but earlier they saw something; they saw how the Ruscists were bringing their military equipment to the occupied workshops."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!