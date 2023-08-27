All Sections
Workshop in Berdiansk where Russians bring military equipment on fire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 13:47
Workshop in Berdiansk where Russians bring military equipment on fire
PHOTO: FEDOROV

A big fire has been recorded in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported that the workshop where the Russians were bringing their equipment is on fire.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram 

Details: Local residents reported on social networks that there was a fire on the premises of one of the city's businesses, but nobody clarified whether these were just explosions or strikes.

Quote from Fedorov: "The folk says if black smoke is visible on the occupied territory, then enemy’s property is probably on fire.

Preliminary information says [there is a fire] on the territory of one of the businesses.

The locals did not hear any sounds of the explosions, but earlier they saw something; they saw how the Ruscists were bringing their military equipment to the occupied workshops."

