All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Workshop in Berdiansk where Russians bring military equipment on fire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 13:47
Workshop in Berdiansk where Russians bring military equipment on fire
PHOTO: FEDOROV

A big fire has been recorded in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported that the workshop where the Russians were bringing their equipment is on fire.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram 

Details: Local residents reported on social networks that there was a fire on the premises of one of the city's businesses, but nobody clarified whether these were just explosions or strikes.

Quote from Fedorov: "The folk says if black smoke is visible on the occupied territory, then enemy’s property is probably on fire.

Preliminary information says [there is a fire] on the territory of one of the businesses.

The locals did not hear any sounds of the explosions, but earlier they saw something; they saw how the Ruscists were bringing their military equipment to the occupied workshops."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: