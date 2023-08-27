All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces "rich September": Ukraine will be heard by Global South

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 15:11
Zelenskyy announces rich September: Ukraine will be heard by Global South
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced activity in communications with countries of the Global South in September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have already started preparing a productive September for Ukraine.  Our international activity will be no less intensive than in these weeks.

First of all, our defense.  New defense packages for Ukrainian warriors.  Artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine clearance equipment. Each partner is aware of our needs.  We are expecting decisions.

Security guarantees for Ukraine. The next rounds of negotiations and the accession of new countries to the common security architecture are coming soon.

We are constantly adding content to the first Defense Industry Forum. Ukrainian content.  International content. The free world needs more power to defend itself.  Together we have this potential and we will demonstrate it.

We are preparing Ukraine's participation in international events, including the UN General Assembly.  The next Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is a way to build up Ukraine's soft power. Global food security is a constant priority.  There are several meetings on these issues this week.

The Global South will hear Ukraine. We are preparing a new communication.

A united world is stronger than an aggressor.   In September, there will be even more unity."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the decision against Russian individuals and legal entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory.

It is noted that Zelenskyy's team is working on similar steps in other countries.

For reference: Global South is a neologism that refers to countries that the World Bank considers low- or middle-income in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: