Zelenskyy announces "rich September": Ukraine will be heard by Global South

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced activity in communications with countries of the Global South in September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have already started preparing a productive September for Ukraine. Our international activity will be no less intensive than in these weeks.

First of all, our defense. New defense packages for Ukrainian warriors. Artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine clearance equipment. Each partner is aware of our needs. We are expecting decisions.

Security guarantees for Ukraine. The next rounds of negotiations and the accession of new countries to the common security architecture are coming soon.

We are constantly adding content to the first Defense Industry Forum. Ukrainian content. International content. The free world needs more power to defend itself. Together we have this potential and we will demonstrate it.

We are preparing Ukraine's participation in international events, including the UN General Assembly. The next Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is a way to build up Ukraine's soft power. Global food security is a constant priority. There are several meetings on these issues this week.

The Global South will hear Ukraine. We are preparing a new communication.

A united world is stronger than an aggressor. In September, there will be even more unity."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the decision against Russian individuals and legal entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory.

It is noted that Zelenskyy's team is working on similar steps in other countries.

For reference: Global South is a neologism that refers to countries that the World Bank considers low- or middle-income in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!