Russia attempts to recruit Ukrainian refugees when they cross border – Latvian special services

The State Security Service of Latvia (SSS) reports on the attempts of Russian secret services to recruit Ukrainian refugees crossing the border in the Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

The analysis of detected cases conducted by the Latvian security service shows that the attempts to recruit the refugees usually happen during the procedure of crossing the border in the territory of Russia.

The members of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) often pass as border guards and conduct long detailed interviews, which are in fact interrogations, with Ukrainians. They are asked about their biography, contacts in the Ukrainian special services and the situation in the combat areas.

The Ukrainian refugees are also asked about the dislocation, tactics and Western support of the Ukrainian forces. In most cases the aim of a deep interrogation is information, but in some cases it is followed by open recruitment attempts.

Earlier, The Washington Post discovered the details of an investigation of a Russian agent network in Poland whose aim was to commit a diversion in order to hinder the supplies of military aid to Ukraine.

According to the WP, the majority of Russian agents detained in Poland are Ukrainians recruited through Telegram.

