All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attempts to recruit Ukrainian refugees when they cross border – Latvian special services

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 27 August 2023, 16:47
Russia attempts to recruit Ukrainian refugees when they cross border – Latvian special services

The State Security Service of Latvia (SSS) reports on the attempts of Russian secret services to recruit Ukrainian refugees crossing the border in the Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

The analysis of detected cases conducted by the Latvian security service shows that the attempts to recruit the refugees usually happen during the procedure of crossing the border in the territory of Russia.

The members of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) often pass as border guards and conduct long detailed interviews, which are in fact interrogations, with Ukrainians. They are asked about their biography, contacts in the Ukrainian special services and the situation in the combat areas.

The Ukrainian refugees are also asked about the dislocation, tactics and Western support of the Ukrainian forces. In most cases the aim of a deep interrogation is information, but in some cases it is followed by open recruitment attempts.

Earlier, The Washington Post discovered the details of an investigation of a Russian agent network in Poland whose aim was to commit a diversion in order to hinder the supplies of military aid to Ukraine.

According to the WP, the majority of Russian agents detained in Poland are Ukrainians recruited through Telegram.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: