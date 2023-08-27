All Sections
Zelenskyy wants to equate wartime corruption to treason

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 August 2023, 19:03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to submit a bill equating wartime corruption to treason.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk, shown in the 24/7 joint national newscast

Quote: "I have set the task, and the Ukrainian lawmakers will be suggested to equate corruption to treason during wartime. I understand that such a decision cannot be in force in the society all the time but I think it will help during wartime.

I don’t know whether the lawmakers will support it but I will definitely suggest it to them. Because we are developing as a democratic society. It is very important not to tighten the screws and not consider this or that outrageous incident separately each time. We must introduce changes to the system."

Details: When asked whether corruption can be equated to treason before the end of the war or the war will end sooner, Zelenskyy replied: "We all want the war to be over sooner. But the corresponding tool will be implemented as soon as possible. I think the Parliament will receive it within the week. Then it will be up to the Parliament to decide."

Zelenskyy explained that this equation will be a very serious tool so "it would not even occur to anybody [to participate in corruption – ed.]".

"But this is not execution by shooting, this is not Stalinism. If there is proof, this person must be simply imprisoned," he stated.

Herewith, responding to the question about fighting corruption, Zelenskyy remarked that he "has no time to deal with the details as these are indeed specifics".

"If you want to fight with poor quality of paving stones, I cannot fight with paving stones in every city," he stated metaphorically.

The Ukrainian President also remarked that in February-March 2022 "there was a fight for survival, for the sovereignty of Ukraine".

"I treat everything that happened in March with doubt. When the state orders to give weapons to everyone, it is against the law. Some things are against the law. But there is a modern day law," Zelenskyy said, adding that "March [of 2022 – ed.] was a very difficult month, I would take that into account."

Asked whether he is ready to start fighting the corruption inside his own team, Zelenskyy replied: "There are no insiders or outsiders for me. There are only honest and dishonest people. If there is proof that someone is dishonest, I dismiss them. This is not an issue for me. I have no such internal dilemmas. I am focused on other things. I am therefore calm. What matters the most for me is to choose a systematic decision. Then it would be easier for me to introduce this or that policy. This is what I have decided for myself."

