All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Constitutional reform is possible after solving main issues and holding referendum – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:06
Constitutional reform is possible after solving main issues and holding referendum – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that constitutional reform in Ukraine can be carried out after solving all the current main issues and only after holding a referendum. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: The host asked if Zelenskyy was thinking about a constitutional reform – about strengthening presidential or parliament authority or abolishing the presidency institution altogether. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am not sure that I will still be the president of Ukraine by then. But nevertheless – if I were to raise the issue of changing the Constitution, I would do it only because of public support. 

Society has one tool - a referendum. This is normal."

Details: The president noted that there is relevant legislation for the referendum. 

"To hold a referendum in the state and look at this issue – only after we have closed all other urgent, priority issues – is probably okay. The referendum provides an opportunity for public discussion," Zelenskyy explained.

Details: He added that, fortunately, Ukraine does not have many options to choose from: to leave the parliamentary-presidential republic or to change to a presidential-parliamentary, parliamentary, or presidential republic. 

Zelenskyy also explained that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he assumed many powers that were assigned to other branches of government because then there was some chaos, and many people were not in place.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "You have to look at the full picture. And it is correct that I took authority, because most of the people were nowhere to be found – they all went somewhere. Now they say it was for business, for work. But then everything was very simple – there were the people who were sitting in the room. There were no other people in the state administration. They were there – yes, I'm not talking about the local government – so we did what we had to do."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: