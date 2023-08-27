All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Constitutional reform is possible after solving main issues and holding referendum – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:06
Constitutional reform is possible after solving main issues and holding referendum – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that constitutional reform in Ukraine can be carried out after solving all the current main issues and only after holding a referendum. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: The host asked if Zelenskyy was thinking about a constitutional reform – about strengthening presidential or parliament authority or abolishing the presidency institution altogether. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am not sure that I will still be the president of Ukraine by then. But nevertheless – if I were to raise the issue of changing the Constitution, I would do it only because of public support. 

Society has one tool - a referendum. This is normal."

Details: The president noted that there is relevant legislation for the referendum. 

"To hold a referendum in the state and look at this issue – only after we have closed all other urgent, priority issues – is probably okay. The referendum provides an opportunity for public discussion," Zelenskyy explained.

Details: He added that, fortunately, Ukraine does not have many options to choose from: to leave the parliamentary-presidential republic or to change to a presidential-parliamentary, parliamentary, or presidential republic. 

Zelenskyy also explained that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he assumed many powers that were assigned to other branches of government because then there was some chaos, and many people were not in place.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "You have to look at the full picture. And it is correct that I took authority, because most of the people were nowhere to be found – they all went somewhere. Now they say it was for business, for work. But then everything was very simple – there were the people who were sitting in the room. There were no other people in the state administration. They were there – yes, I'm not talking about the local government – so we did what we had to do."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: