All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on war on Russia's territory: It carries a big risk that we will be left alone

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:34
Zelenskyy on war on Russia's territory: It carries a big risk that we will be left alone
Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk. Photo: President’s Office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Ukraine risks losing the support of a number of "major powers" if hostilities are taken to the Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Asked whether the war should move to the territory of Russia, Zelenskyy said: "There is a big risk that we will definitely be left alone".

Zelenskyy also said that any war, no matter where it is, "still [comes with human] losses" and "everything must be calculated".

Ukraine is trying to attract to its side not only the states that have been supporting it from the very beginning of Russian aggression, but also "those states that look at us from a distance, but were at an almost historical distance", according to the president.

Quote: "And now during the war, thanks to some steps, some chemistry, some relations, we got closer, and some are even on our side. And for them, it's a painful issue – when you enter another country's territory. That's why they support you, to say: ‘This is impossible’.

There are big states in our world, very big states, for which there is only one reason to not side with Russia – territorial integrity of a state. If I deliberately deploy my troops and decide to go to the territory of Russia, I must know for sure that this state will not be with me. And then you start to think what is more important now for the people and for Ukraine."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: