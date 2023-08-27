Zelenskyy on war on Russia's territory: It carries a big risk that we will be left alone

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Ukraine risks losing the support of a number of "major powers" if hostilities are taken to the Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Asked whether the war should move to the territory of Russia, Zelenskyy said: "There is a big risk that we will definitely be left alone".

Zelenskyy also said that any war, no matter where it is, "still [comes with human] losses" and "everything must be calculated".

Ukraine is trying to attract to its side not only the states that have been supporting it from the very beginning of Russian aggression, but also "those states that look at us from a distance, but were at an almost historical distance", according to the president.

Quote: "And now during the war, thanks to some steps, some chemistry, some relations, we got closer, and some are even on our side. And for them, it's a painful issue – when you enter another country's territory. That's why they support you, to say: ‘This is impossible’.

There are big states in our world, very big states, for which there is only one reason to not side with Russia – territorial integrity of a state. If I deliberately deploy my troops and decide to go to the territory of Russia, I must know for sure that this state will not be with me. And then you start to think what is more important now for the people and for Ukraine."

