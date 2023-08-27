All Sections
Ukrainian President announces decision to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:48
Ukrainian President announces decision to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. Photo: President’s Office

During the next week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will announce decisions that will facilitate strengthening of the Ukrainian military.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "As usual, there will be meetings of the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – ed.] this week. The agenda is already set.

In particular, there will be decisions that will allow us to further strengthen our warriors. Allow military commanders to prepare the infrastructure for new Ukrainian aircraft faster. Allow diplomats to promote everything that our warriors need in communication with partners faster. The requests from each of the units are very clear. This is exactly what the results of Ukrainian diplomacy should be."

Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

