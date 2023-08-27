Zelenskyy: Tax evasion cannot be covered up by using Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainian businesses to be honest and not to cover up their refusal to pay taxes under the guise of helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have to be honest, we have to pay taxes. And when I pay taxes, I don't circumvent it, because then I have the right to have a really powerful voice and change the country. If I find some kind of 'balancing act' even in paying taxes – I pay for one thing, so I won’t pay something else, somewhere I say that I have helped the Armed Forces, so I am not paying taxes – this is dishonest.

It is dishonest today to cover up any steps under the guise of ‘helping the Armed Forces’. You’re not doing it because of taxes. It even sounds dishonest."

Details: At the same time, the head of state noted that he is glad that now business has started to communicate with the state, so there are some steps forward.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!