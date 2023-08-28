All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2/3 of foreign parts in Russian drones made in China

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 August 2023, 13:09
2/3 of foreign parts in Russian drones made in China
Pieces of an Orlan-10 UAV at an exhibition of damaged Russian military vehicles on Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group has found that China is the main supplier of critical components for Russian drones. The group proposes to tighten control over foreign components used by Russia in its UAVs.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Russian army most frequently uses three models of drones: Shahed-136/131, Lantset and Orlan-10. Russia still relies heavily on foreign-made components, particularly microelectronics, to manufacture its drones.

174 foreign components removed from three models of UAVs used by Russian troops on the battlefield in Ukraine were examined by a group on sanctions against Russia, headed by the Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Michael McFaul, Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI).

According to the group's research, China is the main supplier of critical components for Russian drones, accounting for 67% of shipments, with 17% of them going through Hong Kong. Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates account for 5% and 2% of components, respectively. Components, including CPUs, chips, transistors, and other critical ones, made in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, and other countries, were also found in the drones.

The International Expert Group's report says many parts are available through publicly accessible platforms, making regulatory oversight difficult.

In view of this, the group's experts called on manufacturers to do more to prevent Russia from accessing their products bypassing economic sanctions.

Ukraine proposes to harmonise sanctions lists between partner countries, unify lists of dual-use goods based on harmonised system codes, and expand the categories of goods subject to sanctions based on harmonised system codes.

The Office of the President believes that companies should develop clearer guidelines for compliance, and governments should investigate the activities of known companies that do not comply with the sanctions policy.

It is recommended to strengthen cooperation between producers and authorities in order to improve compliance with sanctions and implement effective restrictive measures. 

Experts believe that the use of anti-money laundering (AML) mechanisms can strengthen export control measures, as sanctions circumvention often has similarities with money laundering. This can help identify structures in third countries that are important for the production and export of military products to Russia, especially if the production takes place outside the sanctioned coalition.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: