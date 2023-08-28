Ukrainian drone Velykyi Banderyk successfully used in combat – Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

PHOTO OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian-made UAV Velykyi Banderyk, adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is successfully used in combat, reports the Ministry of Defence.

Source: the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in social networks

Details: It is indicated that the UAV was put into operation by the Ministry of Defence in April 2023.

The domestically-made octocopter showed an excellent result during the EW tests: it functioned successfully despite the snow, gusty wind and the operation of all the EW equipment that was on the test site.

Quote: "Why is this drone the embodiment of advanced ideas?

8 powerful motors that ensure reliable operation;

payload up to 31.5 kg, which makes it ready for various tasks;

multifunctional reset system, which means accurate delivery of various types of ammunition;

remote control from anywhere in the world, provided by a universal ground control station."

