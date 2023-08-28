Ukrainian drone Velykyi Banderyk successfully used in combat – Ukrainian Ministry of Defence
The Ukrainian-made UAV Velykyi Banderyk, adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is successfully used in combat, reports the Ministry of Defence.
Source: the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in social networks
Details: It is indicated that the UAV was put into operation by the Ministry of Defence in April 2023.
The domestically-made octocopter showed an excellent result during the EW tests: it functioned successfully despite the snow, gusty wind and the operation of all the EW equipment that was on the test site.
Quote: "Why is this drone the embodiment of advanced ideas?
- 8 powerful motors that ensure reliable operation;
- payload up to 31.5 kg, which makes it ready for various tasks;
- multifunctional reset system, which means accurate delivery of various types of ammunition;
- remote control from anywhere in the world, provided by a universal ground control station."
