Ukrainian drone Velykyi Banderyk successfully used in combat – Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 14:58
PHOTO OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian-made UAV Velykyi Banderyk, adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is successfully used in combat, reports the Ministry of Defence.

Source: the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in social networks

Details: It is indicated that the UAV was put into operation by the Ministry of Defence in April 2023.

The domestically-made octocopter showed an excellent result during the EW tests: it functioned successfully despite the snow, gusty wind and the operation of all the EW equipment that was on the test site.

Quote: "Why is this drone the embodiment of advanced ideas?

  • 8 powerful motors that ensure reliable operation;
  • payload up to 31.5 kg, which makes it ready for various tasks;
  • multifunctional reset system, which means accurate delivery of various types of ammunition;
  • remote control from anywhere in the world, provided by a universal ground control station."
 

