All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian drone causes explosion at riot police headquarters in occupied Enerhodar

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 17:01
Ukrainian drone causes explosion at riot police headquarters in occupied Enerhodar
screenshot

On Monday, 28 August, there was an explosion at a building where the Russians have set up "barracks" for the OMON [Russia's riot police – ed.] in occupied Enerhodar. It was an operation carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with Ukrainian Intelligence: a drone had hit the building.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "There was another explosion in temporarily occupied Enerhodar on 28 August.

The improvised ‘barracks’ of the Akhmat-1 OMON unit of the Russian Guard were damaged during an operation by the local resistance movement, coordinated by Ukrainian intelligence.

After they occupied the city, Kadyrovites seized the building at 46 Budivelnykiv Street, formerly the local branch of a Ukrainian bank, and converted it for their needs. [Kadyrovites are Chechen fighters who support the Russian forces in Ukraine and have sworn allegiance to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov - ed.]."

Details: The explosion reportedly occurred at the specified address at 09:50 on 28 August.

The blast injured Russian occupying personnel and damaged cars parked in the yard.

A fire started in the building. Fire brigades and ambulances arrived at the scene.

Information on the number of Kadyrovites who were killed and wounded is currently being confirmed.

There were no civilian casualties.

Following a series of explosions, the occupiers have urgently evacuated the local military civilian administration. Checks are currently being carried out across Enerhodar, and access to the internet is limited.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: