Ukrainian drone causes explosion at riot police headquarters in occupied Enerhodar

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 17:01
On Monday, 28 August, there was an explosion at a building where the Russians have set up "barracks" for the OMON [Russia's riot police – ed.] in occupied Enerhodar. It was an operation carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with Ukrainian Intelligence: a drone had hit the building.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "There was another explosion in temporarily occupied Enerhodar on 28 August.

The improvised ‘barracks’ of the Akhmat-1 OMON unit of the Russian Guard were damaged during an operation by the local resistance movement, coordinated by Ukrainian intelligence.

After they occupied the city, Kadyrovites seized the building at 46 Budivelnykiv Street, formerly the local branch of a Ukrainian bank, and converted it for their needs. [Kadyrovites are Chechen fighters who support the Russian forces in Ukraine and have sworn allegiance to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov - ed.]."

Details: The explosion reportedly occurred at the specified address at 09:50 on 28 August.

The blast injured Russian occupying personnel and damaged cars parked in the yard.

A fire started in the building. Fire brigades and ambulances arrived at the scene.

Information on the number of Kadyrovites who were killed and wounded is currently being confirmed.

There were no civilian casualties.

Following a series of explosions, the occupiers have urgently evacuated the local military civilian administration. Checks are currently being carried out across Enerhodar, and access to the internet is limited.

