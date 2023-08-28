Russians advance near Marinka, 26 combat clashes took place in a day – General Staff

Russian troops continue to advance near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Twenty-six combat clashes occurred over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 28 August

Details: Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched eight strikes at areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, one strike on a Russian command post and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts, one air defence system and one piece of artillery at its firing positions.

The Russian forces launched eight missile and 30 air strikes over the past day and carried out 19 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Twenty-six combat clashes occurred over the past day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Popivka and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 20 settlements, including Karpovychi, Kamin in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyno, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Popivka, Stukalivka in Sumy Oblast and Mala Vovcha, Okhrymivka and Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Kyslivka, Kolodiazne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the area of Tverdokhlibove, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhniokamianske, Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out an air strike in the area of New-York in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Pryvillia, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces launched an air strike near Avdiivka. Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Vodiane, Novosilka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vuhledar, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Robotyne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were affected by artillery shelling, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Mykolaivka and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. Kherson, Sadove in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

