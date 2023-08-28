All Sections
Defence Minister on whether there is a need for new wave of mobilisation

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 20:40
Defence Minister on whether there is a need for new wave of mobilisation
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN. UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that the mobilisation plan in Ukraine has not yet been implemented, so there is no need to announce a new wave of mobilisation.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the press conference of the Minister of Defence

Quote: "The mobilisation plan that the Verkhovna Rada approved has not yet been implemented, which is a good thing. We do not need to announce a new wave of mobilisation to increase our numbers today. We still have resources from the point of view of the legal plan."

Details: Reznikov noted that Ukraine is suffering losses that are "many times less than the losses of the Russians", but there are casualties still, creating a need to make up for the losses.

Quote from Reznikov: "But to say that today we have a critical situation and that we need to increase [mobilisation] – no, we don’t have that."

Advertisement: