All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian military destroy unique Russian radar station worth $200 million in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 21:02
Ukrainian military destroy unique Russian radar station worth $200 million in Kherson Oblast
Screenshot from the video of the Defence Forces of the southern part of Ukraine

In August, the Defence Forces of the southern part of Ukraine destroyed a Russian mobile coastal radar station for over-the-horizon detection Predel-E, worth $200 million.

Source: Defence Forces of the South on Telegram

Quote: "Mobile coastal radar station of over-the-horizon detection with increased secrecy Predel-E – this is how ambitiously and pompously the Russians presented the novelty of their military-industrial complex to a narrow circle of specialists in June this year. Then they sent it to the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast in secret to monitor our actions both at sea and on land."

Details: The military added that although the exclusive Predel-E was also covered by a quite modern Leyer-2 electronic warfare system, but "nothing can be hidden from us on our land".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: