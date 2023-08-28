All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
PHOTO FROM THE UGCC WEBSITE

His Beatitude Sviatoslav, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), has said that he expects Pope Francis to explain the great-power ideas he had voiced at a meeting with Russian youth.

Source: Statement of His Beatitude Sviatoslav on UGCC website

Details: The statement says that the head of the UGCC hopes that the Pope's words were spoken spontaneously and without support to Russia's imperialist ambitions. His Beatitude Sviatoslav calls the comments about "the Great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that empire – a great, enlightened country of great culture and great humanity" the worst example of imperialism and extreme Russian nationalism.

The head of the UGCC also says there is a danger that these words may be perceived as support for the nationalism and imperialism that caused the war in Ukraine today.

Quote: "As a church, we want to state that in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, such statements inspire the neocolonial ambitions of the aggressor country, although we should categorically condemn this method of 'being Russian'.

In order to avoid any manipulation of the intentions, context and statements assigned to the Holy Father, we expect the Holy See to explain this situation."

Details: His Beatitude Sviatoslav also said that in a few days, the bishops of the UGCC will take part in the Annual Synod in Rome and will have the opportunity to convey to the Pope "the doubts and pain of the Ukrainian people".

Background:

  • Pope Francis, at an online meeting with Catholic youth of Russia on 25 August 2023, called Russians "descendants of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, leaders, the great Russia of Peter the Great, Catherine the Great, that empire – great, enlightened, great culture and great humanity", and urged them not to give up this legacy.
  • On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed regret due to the fact that Pope Francis spreads Russian great-power ideas, which the Kremlin uses to justify the murder of Ukrainians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: