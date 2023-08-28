Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia

His Beatitude Sviatoslav, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), has said that he expects Pope Francis to explain the great-power ideas he had voiced at a meeting with Russian youth.

Source: Statement of His Beatitude Sviatoslav on UGCC website

Details: The statement says that the head of the UGCC hopes that the Pope's words were spoken spontaneously and without support to Russia's imperialist ambitions. His Beatitude Sviatoslav calls the comments about "the Great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that empire – a great, enlightened country of great culture and great humanity" the worst example of imperialism and extreme Russian nationalism.

The head of the UGCC also says there is a danger that these words may be perceived as support for the nationalism and imperialism that caused the war in Ukraine today.

Quote: "As a church, we want to state that in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, such statements inspire the neocolonial ambitions of the aggressor country, although we should categorically condemn this method of 'being Russian'.

In order to avoid any manipulation of the intentions, context and statements assigned to the Holy Father, we expect the Holy See to explain this situation."

Details: His Beatitude Sviatoslav also said that in a few days, the bishops of the UGCC will take part in the Annual Synod in Rome and will have the opportunity to convey to the Pope "the doubts and pain of the Ukrainian people".

Background:

Pope Francis, at an online meeting with Catholic youth of Russia on 25 August 2023, called Russians "descendants of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, leaders, the great Russia of Peter the Great, Catherine the Great, that empire – great, enlightened, great culture and great humanity", and urged them not to give up this legacy.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed regret due to the fact that Pope Francis spreads Russian great-power ideas, which the Kremlin uses to justify the murder of Ukrainians.

