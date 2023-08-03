All Sections
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, using unguided rockets

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 02:50
Russian occupiers attacked Sumy Oblast 35 times on 2 August 2023, with a total of 206 explosions recorded. They used different weapons, including unguided rockets, for these attacks.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Russian forces attacked 35 settlements in 8 hromadas: Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Myropillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka and Nova Sloboda. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces hit Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (28 explosions) and mortars (36 explosions). Residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

Bilopillia hromada came under fire from mortars, grenade launchers and artillery, with a total of 13 explosions being heard. 11 unguided air-launched rockets were launched from a helicopter.

Esman hromada was attacked using various weapons; a total of 28 explosions were recorded. The road surface was damaged in these attacks.

Russian forces fired on Seredyna-Buda hromada, using a grenade launcher (12 explosions)

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with artillery (7 explosions), 16 rockets with shrapnel shells were launched from an aircraft, and 8 rockets (unguided air-launched rockets) were launched from a helicopter.

Russian forces launched 2 unguided air-launched rockets from a helicopter on Khotin hromada. Artillery fire (11 explosions) was also recorded.

Russian forces also hit Nova Sloboda hromada with fire from mortars, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. A total of 22 explosions were recorded.

Myropillia hromada came under fire from mortars (10 explosions reported).

