Russians take students from Russia to conduct propaganda in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 06:02
The National Resistance Center reports that Russian invaders are bringing students into occupied cities to spread propaganda among young people.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The occupiers are paying special attention to brainwashing young people in the temporarily occupied territories.

The occupiers have therefore created "student labour detachments" that appear mainly in propaganda videos and are formed from Russians. The units "work" in the cities destroyed by the occupiers themselves – Lysychansk, Mariupol, and Sievierodonetsk."

Details: NRC says that students arriving from Russia hold seminars and "youth forums" in the occupied cities with the support of Rosmolodezh (Russian Youth), an occupation structure engaged in the decentralisation of "youth movements", most of which disguise themselves as volunteer movements.

