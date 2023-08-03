Ukrainian defenders kill another 620 Russians and destroy 7 Russian tanks and 35 UAVs

Over the past day, the Defence Forces killed another 620 Russians, and destroyed seven tanks and 35 UAVs belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff data

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 3 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 247,850 (+620) military personnel

4,224 (+7) tanks

8,234 (+21) armoured fighting vehicles

4,892 (+26) artillery systems

704 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

465 (+2) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

311 (+0) helicopters

4,077 (+35) tactical UAVs

1,347 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

7,372 (+23) vehicles and tankers

721 (+3) other vehicles and equipment

