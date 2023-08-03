Ukrainian defenders kill another 620 Russians and destroy 7 Russian tanks and 35 UAVs
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 07:54
Over the past day, the Defence Forces killed another 620 Russians, and destroyed seven tanks and 35 UAVs belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff data
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 3 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 247,850 (+620) military personnel
- 4,224 (+7) tanks
- 8,234 (+21) armoured fighting vehicles
- 4,892 (+26) artillery systems
- 704 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 465 (+2) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 311 (+0) helicopters
- 4,077 (+35) tactical UAVs
- 1,347 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 7,372 (+23) vehicles and tankers
- 721 (+3) other vehicles and equipment
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Advertisement:
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!