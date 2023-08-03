All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland deploys attack helicopters to border with Belarus

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 17:19
Poland deploys attack helicopters to border with Belarus
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Poland has deployed attack helicopters to the border in Podlaskie Voivodeship following a provocation by Belarusian helicopters, and they will be on full alert based in two locations.

Source: European Pravda with reference to TVP

Details: At a briefing by Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and General Marek Sokołowski, it was announced that Poland had moved combat helicopters from the 1st Air Force Brigade and the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade to Podlaskie Voivodeship, near the border with Belarus.

General Sokołowski said that they will be on full alert, based in two locations.

Background

  • After two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland at a low altitude, which did not allow them to be detected immediately, the Polish Minister of Defence ordered an increase in the number of troops on the border and the deployment of additional helicopters. Poland also reported the incident to its allies and summoned the Belarusian envoy.
  • Official Minsk continues to deny the incident.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: