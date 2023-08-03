All Sections
Poland deploys attack helicopters to border with Belarus

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 17:19
Poland deploys attack helicopters to border with Belarus
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Poland has deployed attack helicopters to the border in Podlaskie Voivodeship following a provocation by Belarusian helicopters, and they will be on full alert based in two locations.

Source: European Pravda with reference to TVP

Details: At a briefing by Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and General Marek Sokołowski, it was announced that Poland had moved combat helicopters from the 1st Air Force Brigade and the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade to Podlaskie Voivodeship, near the border with Belarus.

General Sokołowski said that they will be on full alert, based in two locations.

Background

  • After two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland at a low altitude, which did not allow them to be detected immediately, the Polish Minister of Defence ordered an increase in the number of troops on the border and the deployment of additional helicopters. Poland also reported the incident to its allies and summoned the Belarusian envoy.
  • Official Minsk continues to deny the incident.

