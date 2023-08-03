Russian attacks are very fierce, but Defence Forces dominate – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that fierce fighting continues at the front, but the Defence Forces are dominating.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The front. The fighting is heavy. The occupiers are trying to stop our guys with all their might. The assaults are very fierce. The Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka and southern fronts are all difficult. But no matter what the enemy does, it is the Ukrainian force that dominates. And I thank each and every one of them on the frontline for that!"

Details: The president particularly noted the soldiers of the 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard and the soldiers of the Izmail Border Guard Unit.

