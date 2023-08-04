All Sections
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 07:30
PHOTO: ENERGOATOM’S TELEGRAM

The Russian invaders are forcing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) workers in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar to obtain Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces 

Quote: "In Enerhodar, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, the occupiers are forcing the plant's staff to obtain Russian passports, threatening them with reprisals, in order to keep them working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russian occupation forces were conducting regular searches of local residents in the city, both on the streets and in their homes.

They are checking passports and phones. If a citizen's passport turns out to be Ukrainian, the document is destroyed and they are forced to obtain a Russian one.

In addition, the occupiers are forcing people to change other documents, such as driving licences and papers for movable and immovable property. 

