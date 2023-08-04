Attack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged

Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast five times, injuring two people and damaging more than two dozen private buildings since yesterday evening and last night (3-4 August).

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia fired using heavy artillery and MLRSs, hitting the district centre of Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two residents of Nikopol were injured. Among them are an 85-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. They were provided with the necessary assistance.

In addition, more than two dozen private buildings, cars, and two trucks were damaged in Nikopol.

Several solar panels, greenhouses, three gas pipelines and two power lines were also damaged. Ten outbuildings were wrecked, and two more destroyed.

