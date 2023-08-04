Security Service detains former pro-Russian MP's associate who leaked Ukrainian positions online

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a member of one of the village councils of Poltava Oblast, who was a member of the inner circle of Illia Kyva, the former MP from the banned Opposition Platform – For Life (OPFL) party. The detainee is suspected of spreading classified information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reported that in order to obtain intelligence data on the deployment of Ukrainian troops, the member of the village council used his acquaintances who were performing combat missions on the Donetsk front.

During the remote communication with the military, he sought detailed information about their locations and possible movements on the front.

Then he marked the information on digital maps and shared it on his Facebook account, which was monitored by representatives of Russian secret services.

The prosecutor's office only reported that in July, the MP "disseminated information about the location of the Armed Forces unit with the possibility of their identification on the ground". This information was not posted online.

The Security Service of Ukraine claimed that Russia used the MP's information to adjust the attacks on Ukrainian defenders' positions, including those involving tubed and rocket artillery.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office reported that the man had disclosed information that could potentially be used by the Russians.

The Security Service of Ukraine added that the defendant posted his own comments on social media, in which he tried to discredit the command staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reportedly, the official's provocative posts were repeatedly "picked up" by Russian TV channels to prepare fake stories about the war in Ukraine.

The man has been served with a notice of suspicion for committing an offence against the foundations of national security (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The measure of restraint is custody without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing. The MP faces up to 8 years in prison.

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "The official was a member of the inner circle of the former MP from the banned OPFL party, Illia Kyva, and until 24 February 2022, he repeatedly contacted him to resolve business issues.

Information about possible cooperation of the defendant with the fugitive MP Kyva after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion is being checked."

Background:

On the night of 23-24 February 2022, Illia Kyva, who is frequently cited by Russian propagandists, said from abroad that "the Ukrainian people need liberation" and that "Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians are one people".

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian parliament – ed.] stripped Illia Kyva of his parliamentary mandate in March 2022.

Kyva was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 110 (encroachment on territorial integrity) and Article 111 (high treason).

