Russia prepares terrorist attack in Belarus through Wagnerites to fully drag it into war – Ukraine's Security Service

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 4 August 2023, 13:28
PHOTO: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says the Russians are preparing a false flag provocation to draw Belarus into direct hostilities against Ukraine.

Source: SSU

Details: Intelligence reports suggest that a provocation involving a terrorist attack is planned at the Mazyr Oil Refinery in Gomel Oblast, bordering Ukraine. The planning is being carried out by a sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) of Russian military and intelligence officers deployed to Belarus under the guise of Wagnerites.

Quote: "This Russian SRG is supposed to commit a provocation at the refinery, pretending to be 'Ukrainian saboteurs'. The Russian Federation plans to blame Ukraine for the crime in order to try once again to drag Minsk into a full-scale war against our nation.

The SSU obtained information on the planned terrorist attack in Belarus from several sources. Specifically, from the testimony of a Russian Armed Forces serviceman captured by Ukrainian defenders on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Details: The SSU says it found information in the Russian captive's mobile phone concerning a 'special mission' at the Mazyr Oil Refinery.

"The SSU cyber specialists found deleted communication with other executors, pictures of the facility, and some information about the operation in his phone," the report said.

