Former Ukrainian MP killed at front

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 01:32
Former Ukrainian MP killed at front
SERHII SLABENKO. PHOTO: REGIONAL TV COMPANY AVERS

Serhii Slabenko, a Ukrainian Member of Parliament of the 4th convocation, has been killed on the Zaporizhzhia front, taking part in the war against Russian aggression.

Source: Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada on Telegram

Details: Verkhovna Rada stated that "his wife, son and daughter were waiting for Serhii at home."

Reference: Slabenko is a former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament (2002-2006), and was the chairman of a subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Legal Policy and Justice, focusing on court activities, judicial administration and judicial reform.

Slabenko worked as the deputy chairman of the Attestation Chamber of the Volyn Qualification and Disciplinary Bar Commission from 2006 to 2009, and from 2015 to 2020 he was a member of Volyn Oblast Council, and a member of the Standing Committee on the use of property jointly owned by hromadas of the oblast’s villages, towns, and cities. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories  –  ed.] 

