All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians create "schools" for election fraud in occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 04:52
Russians create schools for election fraud in occupied Kherson Oblast
STOCK IMAGE: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have created so-called "young voter schools" in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast.  According to the National Resistance Center, these schools aim to teach teenagers how to falsify the election process.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The Russians have created 'young voter schools' in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, which aim to prepare high-school students for the ‘elections of the president of the Russian Federation’.

In the schools, collaborators from fake election commissions will teach teenagers how to falsify the election process. In fact, the task of the schools is to train 'observers' for sham elections in a dictatorial country."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, "training" in such "schools" will begin in September, and it is planned that it will last until March 2024.

A newly created Civic Chamber, which is responsible for the process, consists of several collaborators, the National Resistance Center adds.

Background

  • The New York Times reported that Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesman, claimed that Vladimir Putin will be re-elected in the presidential election next year with a result of more than 90% of the vote. Peskov later denied these words.
  • In July, Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, reported that the Kremlin decided that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should win more than 80% of the vote in the 2024 elections.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: