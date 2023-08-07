The Russians have created so-called "young voter schools" in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast. According to the National Resistance Center, these schools aim to teach teenagers how to falsify the election process.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians have created 'young voter schools' in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, which aim to prepare high-school students for the ‘elections of the president of the Russian Federation’.

In the schools, collaborators from fake election commissions will teach teenagers how to falsify the election process. In fact, the task of the schools is to train 'observers' for sham elections in a dictatorial country."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, "training" in such "schools" will begin in September, and it is planned that it will last until March 2024.

A newly created Civic Chamber, which is responsible for the process, consists of several collaborators, the National Resistance Center adds.

Background:

The New York Times reported that Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesman, claimed that Vladimir Putin will be re-elected in the presidential election next year with a result of more than 90% of the vote. Peskov later denied these words.

In July, Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, reported that the Kremlin decided that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should win more than 80% of the vote in the 2024 elections.

