Russia puts Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova on wanted list

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 10:40
Yanina Sokolova. Photo: Facebook

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has put popular Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova on their wanted list.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, referring to the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

Quote: "Sokolova Yanina Mykhailivna is wanted under the Criminal Code."

Details: Russian propagandists say Sokolova was added to the list of terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring [Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service] in March.

Update: Sokolova reacted to reports that the Russian Federation put her on the wanted list with irony. "Well, thank God. I have begun to worry whether my Russophobia was lacking," she wrote on Facebook.

For reference: Yanina Sokolova is a Ukrainian journalist, social activist and blogger. She is an author and host of the Randevu [Rendezvous] programme on 5 Kanal [Channel 5] and YouTube projects An Evening with Yanina Sokolova and Soromno! [Shame!]. Yanina is also the founder of the Ya, Nina [I, Nina] project to help cancer patients, a media ambassador for HeforShe in Ukraine, and a volunteer.

